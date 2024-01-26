The Russian Embassy in India paid a heart-touching tribute to Indians and India on its 75th Republic Day today, January 26. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Russian Embassy in India shared a heartwarming video featuring Russian people of all age groups dancing to Sunny Deol's iconic song "Main Nikla Gaddi Leke" from Gadar 2. Happy Republic Day, #India! From Russia with love," the caption of the tweet read. Earlier, the US embassy in India shared a beautiful video featuring the patriotic song "Vande Mataram". Republic Day 2024 Celebrations: US Embassy in India Shares Beautiful Video Featuring Vande Mataram Song on 75th Gantantra Diwas.

Happy Republic Day, India!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)