Ganesh Visarjan 2021 is round the corner and you got to have some style-guide to help you carry a special and gorgeous look for the last-day celebrations! In that case, Shraddha Arya's exquisite lehenga can be the perfect choice for you to celebrate Anant Chaturdashi. Take inspiration from the actress's yellow lehenga to celebrate the auspicious day in a special manner. A simple yet beautiful traditional dress styled with minimal jewelry can be the apt pick for you be festive ready just like Shraddha.

Check Out Shraddha Arya's Lehenga to Get Festive Ready for Anant Chaturdashi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

