Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 2 this year. And ahead of Gudi Padwa 2022, which marks the new year for Maharashtrian Hindus, preparations are in full swing. After all, it is Gudi Padwa and Marathi New Year! One custom that is religiously followed in all the households commemorating the festival is drawing special Gudi Padwa rangoli designs, with Gudhi Dvaja being a key element of the design. With people searching for new and easy Gudi Padwa 2022 rangoli designs with images and tutorial videos, we bring a list of rangoli patterns that are not only simple but breathtakingly beautiful. Gudi Padwa Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 and Happy Marathi New Year With WhatsApp Stickers, SMS and GIF Greetings.

Gudi Padwa Special Rangoli

Gudi Padwa Rangoli Design in Marathi

Simple Gudi Padwa Rangoli Designs With Colours

Unique Gudi Padwa Rangoli Pattern With Spoons

Gudi Padwa Special Rangoli Design

