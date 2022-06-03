The first of the two Gurus martyred in the Sikh faith and the fifth of the ten Sikh Gurus was Guru Arjan Dev Ji. The Sikh Community observe his martyrdom day as Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheed Diwas. Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2022 is observed on June 3, Friday in the Sikh community worldwide. The day is also observed as Chabeel Day. The Sikh Guru is said to have officially compiled the first edition of the Adi Granth which is the sacred scripture of the Sikh. To mark the Shaheed Diwas of Sri Guru Arjan Dev, here's our compilation of messages, HD Images, texts, SMS and sayings. Significance And History of The Martyrdom Day of Fifth Guru of Sikhs.

By the Grace of God, I Am Cured of the Disease of Egotism, and Death No Longer Terrifies Me.

Don't Create Enmity With Anyone As God Is Within Everyone.

According to the Karma of Past Actions, One's Destiny Unfolds, Even Though Everyone Wants to Be So Lucky.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji Shaheedi Diwas 2022

