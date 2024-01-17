Fireworks adorned the sky over the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday on the occasion of the Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024. A video of the fireworks over the Golden Temple on Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab has surfaced on social media. As fireworks adorned the sky, devotees offered prayers at the Golden Temple on the Guru Gobind Singh Ji birthday 2024. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024 Greetings in Punjabi & HD Photos: WhatsApp Stickers, Images, Quotes, Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab.

Firecracks Adorn Sky Over Amritsar's Golden Temple

#WATCH | Punjab | Firecracks adorn the sky over the Golden Temple in Amritsar, on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/43TAVdbLAB — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

