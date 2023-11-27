Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sikh Guru Nanak Dev on Monday, November 27, via his radio program Mann Ki Baat. Lauding Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion, PM Modi said that ‘his emphasis on serving others and furthering brotherhood give strength to millions around the world’. Meanwhile, in a recent tweet, PM Modi extended his wishes for the holy festival of Kartik Purnima and Dev Diwali on Monday. “I wish that this auspicious occasion brings new brightness and enthusiasm in the lives of my family members across the country”, the latter said in his tweet. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 Greetings and WhatsApp Messages: Celebrate Guru Nanak Gurpurab With Latest Wishes, Photos, Images and HD Wallpapers.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Parkash Purab

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His emphasis on serving others and furthering brotherhood give strength to millions around the world. Had also paid tributes to him during #MannKiBaat yesterday. pic.twitter.com/EhzW828FbZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2023

PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Kartik Purnima, Dev Deepawali 2023

श्रद्धा, भक्ति और दैवीय उपासना की भारतीय परंपरा से प्रकाशित पावन पर्व कार्तिक पूर्णिमा एवं देव दीपावली की असीम शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि यह पावन अवसर देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों के जीवन में नई रौनक और स्फूर्ति लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2023

