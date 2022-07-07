Iraqi-British electrical engineer Adam Muhammed completed his 'Peace Journey' from the UK to Saudi Arabia's Mecca. British electrical engineer crossed 11 countries in 11 months and traveled almost 6,500 kilometers from England on foot to reach Mecca to perform Hajj 2022.

"I cried when I first arrived, it's an unbelievable feeling, which leaves me at a loss for words". "I feel serene and very close to God with much spirituality", said the 53-year-old British pilgrim. Adam started his journey from Britain on August 1, 2021, with a homemade cart which is full of his personal belongings.

"Unfortunately it's (cart) been damaged a little bit by the sides," he said. The 53-year-old walked an average of 17.8km a day. He finds some roads that only have sand. "I fee like mentally exhausted, unable to eat or drink too". "But then something inside me would tell me What are you afraid of? you have God by your side and you can make it". "I have lived for 53 years for myself, why can't I dedicate 10 or 11 months to God"? said Adam. Along the way Adam said various people help him coming from the UK all the way to Austria. He was greeted by his family in Medina who flew over to meet him.

Watch Video:

This man walked 6,500km for almost 12 months to get to Saudi Arabia from the UK for this year’s Hajj 👇 pic.twitter.com/op02cmevLL — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 6, 2022

