Popular singer Lakhbir Singh Lakha has unveiled a new Hanuman Bhajan titled ‘Keejo Kesari Ke Laal Remix’. The song is a Bhakti Geet that aims to fill listeners’ lives with positivity and devotion for Shree Ram. The music video for the song is now available for viewing, offering a visual journey of faith and devotion. The song encourages listeners to let the devotion for Shree Ram fill their lives with positivity. Devotees and music lovers are invited to watch the video and experience the spiritual upliftment that ‘Keejo Kesari Ke Laal Remix’ promises.

Keejo Kesari Ke Laal Remix by Lakhbir Singh Lakha

