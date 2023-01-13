The New Year in India kicks off with a bunch of harvest festivals. And one of them happens to be Bhogi. Now, this beautiful festival of Bhogi or Bhogi Pandigai is the first day of the four-day Pongal celebration in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Bhogi 2023 falls on January 13, Friday. It will be followed by Thai Pongal or the main Pongal day in Tamil Nadu and Sankranthi in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. People send each other lovely greetings and messages, which is why we bring you a collection of special Happy Pongal 2023 wishes, messages, greetings, images and HD wallpapers. Pongal 2023 Full Calendar With Dates of Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal: Know Significance and How To Celebrate the Hindu Festival in Tamil Nadu.
Happy Bhogi Pongal 2023 Images
WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Bhogi This Year With Your Family and Friends and Share Good Wishes and Feast Meal. May This Bhogi Bring Many More Celebrations Into Your Life. Happy Bhogi.
WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Bhogi Be the Beginning of Every Auspicious Occasion in Your Life. Leave the Past Behind and Move Ahead for a Great Future. Happy Bhogi.
WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Always Soar High Like the Colourful Kites That Paint the Sky. Best Wishes to You and Your Loved Ones on Bhogi!
WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate the Festive Occasion by Letting Go of Your Bad Experiences and Gearing Up for New Ones. Best Wishes on Bhogi!
WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Occasion of Bhogi Fill Your Life With New Energies and Sunshine. May There Be Happiness and Good Luck in Your Life. Happy Bhogi to You.
