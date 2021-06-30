Chartered Accountants’ Day or CA Day is observed annually in India on July 1. It is done to commemorate the formation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). CA Day is therefore also called ICAI Formation Day. To celebrate CA Day 2021, we bring you a collection of Happy Chartered Accountants’ Day 2021 images, Happy CA Day greetings, quotes about chartered accountants, wishes and messages to share on the 1st of July.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are Someone Who Knows How To Manage Accounts, How To Manage Balance Sheets and How To Help Businesses Grow. Wishing You a Very Happy CA Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Constant Hard Work, Focus, Commitment and Dedication Are the Ingredients That Go Into Making a Chartered Accountant. Happy CA Day 2021!

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Certainly a Great Opportunity for CAs To Contribute Towards the Success of a Country by Doing Their Job Right. Warm Wishes on CA Day to All the CAs.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of CA Day, We Extend Our Warm Wishes to All the Chartered Accountants Who Are Making Their Country Proud With Their Hard Work. Happy CA Day to You All.

