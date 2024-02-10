The joyful celebration of Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year, has arrived once again. This year, the festivities commence on February 10th, which falls on a Saturday. The year 2024 is the Year of the Wood Dragon. This vibrant celebrations for the Chinese Lunar New Year begin with the sighting of the first new moon on the Lunar calendar and ends 15 days later, under the glow of the first full moon. The celebrations are packed with community carnivals, indulgent food, breathtaking fireworks, and a number of traditions. Let us kick off the wonderful occasion of Xin Nian Hao 2024 (Happy New Year 2024) by sharing sweet greetings and warm wishes with our loved ones as we enter the Year of the Wood Dragon. Here are some Chinese Lunar New Year 2024 wallpapers, images, quotes, greetings, messages and wishes to send to your loved ones via WhatsApp or Facebook. Lunar New Year 2024 Google Doodle: Technology Giant Celebrates Chinese New Year With Dragon Artwork.

Chinese New Year Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Heartfelt Best Wishes Are With You and Your Loving Family Throughout This New Year and Always. Happy Lunar New Year!

Chinese New Year Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All Joy and Prosperity in the New Year. Gong Xi Fa Cai!

Chinese New Year Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gong Xi Fa Chai! Wishing You a Prosperous Chinese New Year 2024.

Chinese New Year Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chinese New Year! Wishing You a Fun and Adventurous Year of the Dragon.

Chinese New Year Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Bring All of Us Affluence in Health and Wealth. Happy Lunar New Year!

Chinese New Year Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings, Good Health, Prosperity, and Virtues Never Cease for You! Happy Chinese New Year!

