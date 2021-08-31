The festival of Dahi Handi is all about fun and colours. It is usually celebrated on the second day of the Krishna Janmashtami festival. This year, Dahi Handi or Gopalkala will be celebrated on August 31, Tuesday. So, to celebrate the joyous Hindu festival, people can send some latest Shri Krishna wallpapers and Bal Gopal HD images to their friends and family. There are lovely Happy Dahi Handi 2021 wishes, Dahi Handi messages, Dahi Handi images and HD wallpapers, Krishna Janmashtami 2021 wishes, Happy Janmashtami greetings, and so on. With Dahi Handi 2021 cancelled out prioritising public health amid the pandemic, this collection of Dahi Handi and Krishna Janmashtami greetings will come handy celebrating the joyous festival.

Dahi Handi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: May All the Paths Lead Home and All Your Worries Are Taken Care of by Lord Krishna. Happy Dahi Handi Wishes to You and Your Family!

Dahi Handi Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Janmashtami Is the Occasion of Fun, Joy, Love and There Is So Much More. Wishing You a Happy Dahi Handi

Dahi Handi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Story of Having a Competition Over a Pot Filled With a Lot of Butter and Curd That’s the Kind of Story Inspires Everyone. Happy Dahi Handi.

Happy Dahi Handi messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna’s flute invite the melody of love into your life. May Radhaji’s love teach not only how to love but to love eternally! Happy Dahi Handi.

Janmashtami 2021: Date, Significance, Covid-19 Guidelines In Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP, Delhi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)