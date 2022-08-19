Krishna Janmashtami 2022 will be celebrated on August 18, Thursday. It is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of the dark fortnight of Bhadrapada month when Lord Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudeva in Mathura. Krishna Jayanti is the joyful celebration of Bal Gopal's birthday which is followed by Nandotsav on the next day. People will celebrate Dahi Handi 2022 on August 19, Friday, by diving into the festive fever and participating in Matki Fod events that take place across the country. Celebrate the festive day with Dahi Handi 2022 images, Janmashtami greetings, Happy Janmashtami quotes Gokulashtami messages & wallpapers. Send these Gokulashtami wishes, WhatsApp messages, Bal Gopal wallpapers, quotes & SMS on Janmashtami 2022.

WhatsApp Message for Dahi Handi 2022 Image Reads: Krishna Stole Butter That Represents Purity and Tenderness. Only When We Keep Our Hearts Devoid of Greed, Ego and Hatred, We Will Be Able to Feel the Existence of God. This Dahi Handi, May Krishna Shower You With His Choicest Blessings.

WhatsApp Message for Dahi Handi 2022 Image Reads: Aala Re Aala Govinda Aala! Happy Dahi Handi Festival to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message for Dahi Handi 2022 Image Reads: Janmashtami Is the Occasion of Fun, Joy, Love and There is So Much More. Wishing You a Happy Dahi Handi

WhatsApp Message for Janmashtami 2022 Image Reads: Happy Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna Give You Strength and Inspire You to Face All Difficulties in Life With Great Courage.

WhatsApp Message for Janmashtami 2022 Image Reads: May the Brave Deeds of Lord Krishna Inspire You to Face Every Problem. Jai Shri Krishna!

