Dev Diwali is celebrated on the full moon day of Kartik month when the city of Varanasi lights up in festive colours to mark the arrival of Hindu Gods on earth. The Ghats are decked up with diyas and lights to prepare for the Maha Aarti that is conducted by 24 priests on Dev Deepawali. The day is specially dedicated to Lord Shiva to celebrate his victory over demon Tripurasura. Celebrate 'Diwali of Gods' on November 8, Tuesday by sharing Happy Dev Deepawali wishes, WhatsApp greetings, HD images and wallpapers with friends and family. Send Dev Deepawali 2022 quotes & Happy Dev Diwali messages on the auspicious festive occasion.

Dev Deepawali 2022 Quotes & Happy Dev Diwali Messages

Dev Deepawali Wishes (File Image)

Dev Deepawali 2022 Image Reads: May the Lamps of Dev Deepawali Illuminate Your Life and May Lord Shiva Shower You With All That You Have Wished For. Happy Dev Deepawali to You and Everyone at Home.

Dev Deepawali Greetings (File Image)

Dev Deepawali 2022 Image Reads: May Lord Shiva Bless You With a Wonderful Life on This Auspicious Occasion. Happy Dev Deepawali to You and Your Family!

Dev Deepawali Messages (File Image)

Dev Deepawali 2022 Image Reads: I Wish That the Positive Vibes of Dev Diwali Surround You With Goodness and Happiness. Warm Wishes for Dev Diwali.

Dev Diwali Messages (File Image)

Dev Deepawali 2022 Image Reads: Dev Diwali Is a Time To Celebrate the Life That God Has Blessed Us With and Spread Happiness All Around Us. Wishing a Happy Dev Diwali to You

Dev Deepawali Images (File Image)

Dev Deepawali 2022 Image Reads: May the Dev Diwali Never End for You and May Your Life Be Filled With Happiness, Splendour, Prosperity, and Smiles Always.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)