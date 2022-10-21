Dhanteras is the first day of the grand Diwali festival which is celebrated for five days in most parts of India. Also called Dhanatrayodashi and Dhanvantari Jayanti, it will be celebrated on October 22 and 23. On this auspicious occasion, people celebrating the festival pray for their family’s good health and prosperity on this day. It is a tradition to make new purchases on this day of precious items, mostly gold, silver and utensils and people excitedly track the Shubh Muhurat for buying gold on this day. Goddess Dhanwantri, the Hindu goddess of medicine, is worshipped on this day. To celebrate Dhanatrayodashi 2022, here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, WhatsApp messages and greetings with your loved ones on Dhanteras 2022. Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Dhanteras 2022 Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS on This Auspicious Festival of Buying Precious Items.

Dhanteras 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Season Full of Festivities and Happiness. May You Have a Dhanteras Full of Prayers to the Almighty and Blessings From Lord Ganesha and Maa Laxmi.

Dhanteras 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That Maa Laxmi Is Always There To Bless Each and Every Endeavour of Your Life and That She Helps You Write New Success Stories. A Very Happy Dhanteras to You.

Happy Dhantrayodashi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Dhanteras Brighten Your Heart and Home With Happiness and Fill It With Sparkles of Happiness and Success. Warm Wishes on Dhanteras to You.

Happy Dhanteras Messages

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Dhanteras to You. Sending You Warm Greetings on This Auspicious Occasion Which Marks the Beginning of a New Year Full of Celebrations.

Greetings for Happy Dhanteras 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Occasion of Dhanteras Bring Along the Most Precious Wealth for You and Your Family. Wishing You a Very Happy Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2022: Know the Date And Shubh Muhurat Timings To Buy Gold On The First Day Of Diwali

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)