Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Ganesh Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival marking the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the beloved son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year, Ganesha Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on February 13, which falls on a Tuesday. Lord Ganesha is revered as the deity of wisdom. In different regions, the festival is known by various names, such as Tilo Chauth or Sakat Chauth in Uttar Pradesh and Tilkund Chaturthi in Maharashtra. It is observed during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Day in the Magh month of the Hindu calendar. As we celebrate Ganesh Jayanti 2024, we've gathered a collection of greetings and wishes to share with your loved ones. Here are some wallpapers, images, quotes, greetings, messages, and wishes for Ganesh Jayanti 2024 that you can share with your loved ones via WhatsApp or Facebook. Are Ganesh Jayanti and Ganesh Chaturthi the Same? Know the Difference Between Maghi Ganesh Jayanti and Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations.

