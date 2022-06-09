Ganga Dussehra, also known as Gangavataran or Jeth ka Dussehra, is celebrated by the Hindu communities in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. The festival is annually celebrated on the tenth day of the waxing moon of the Hindu calendar month Jyeshtha. According to Gregorian Calendar, Ganga Dussehra, 2022, will be observed on Friday, the 9th of June. The Gangavataran celebration lasts ten days, including the nine days preceding this holy day. The auspicious occasion commemorates the descent of the Holy river Ganges from heaven to earth. In India, the river Ganga is revered as Ganga Mata. Here's our compilation of greetings, WhatsApp messages, status, wishes, SMS and photos for Gangavataran 2022. Ganga Dussehra 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: From Puja Vidhi to History, Everything You Need To Know About Gangavataran or Ganga Dashara.

