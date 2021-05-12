Happy International Nurses Day! The significant worldwide event observed to honour the nursing profession on Florence Nightingale's birth anniversary is ongoing. Netizens continue to share International Nurses Day 2021 messages on Twitter, along with Thank You notes, greetings of gratitude, Nightingale quotes, and images to honour the healthcare heroes.

Happy International Nurses Day 2021 Messages on Twitter

The one behind all kind of treatment. SALUTE for real warriors. #InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/LR1WpOHW9K — Sw_Shah (@Connect_SwShah) May 12, 2021

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Shares Heartfelt Greetings on International Nurses Day!

I’d like to thank nurses and healthcare workers who have been the bastion of our NHS. Their response to the pandemic has been nothing short of extraordinary. I'm delighted that their work has inspired others to step into the profession. #InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/mNpzi6b4xw — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 12, 2021

WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom on International Nurses Day!

Today is #InternationalNursesDay. Nurses have been at the core of the #COVID19 response providing life-saving care and, in so many heartbreaking cases, they are there in the last moments of a person’s life. To nurses everywhere, thank you for your tireless commitment! pic.twitter.com/3BOmdbwKfH — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 12, 2021

Honouring the Nurses!

To all the nurses, we salute your courage, selflessness, and grit to ensure that we rise up healthy and safe from this pandemic. This #InternationalNursesDay, we thank you for every patient you have cared for & every hour you have spent away from your families to safeguard ours! pic.twitter.com/LimTo345nT — Pratham Institute (@PrathamSkilling) May 12, 2021

Our REAL Heroes in the Frontline!

Florence Nightingale Birth Anniversary

Today marks the 201st birthday of Florence Nightingale. Affectionately known as “the lady with the lamp”, as we celebrate the National Nurses Week, Nightingale remains a role model for nurses in the 21st century. HBD TO OUR OG MOTHER OF NURSING!!! 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/BXoAuVfs5K — 간호사 인간 (@thenursehooman) May 11, 2021

Florence Nightingale, 'The Lady With the Lamp'

International Nurses Day is observed around the world on 12 May to mark the contribution that nurses make to society. The birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale is observed as International Nurses Day. In January 1974, the 12th of May was assigned as International Nurses Day. pic.twitter.com/n24M6vQcUB — The Charged Voice (@TheChargedVoice) May 12, 2021

Watch Video: Inspirational Florence Nightingale Quotes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)