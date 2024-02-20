The sacred celebration of Jaya Ekadashi 2024 on February 20th holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism, particularly in reverence to Lord Vishnu. This auspicious day aligns with the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha during the Magh month. Devotees deeply believe that observing fasts and performing rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu on this occasion can bring increased happiness, good fortune, and the fulfillment of desires. Ekadashi stands as one of the holiest and most revered festivals in the Hindu calendar. The Jaya Ekadashi fast is considered exceptionally potent, believed to purify individuals of their most severe wrongdoings. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this vrat gains immense importance as it coincides with the auspicious month of Magha, renowned for its favorability for worshipping Lord Shiva as well. To celebrate the day, we’ve curated a list of Jaya Ekadashi 2024 wallpapers, quotes, images, greetings, messages, and wishes.

Happy Jaya Ekadashi 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers

Jaya Ekadashi (File Image)

Happy Jaya Ekadashi 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers

Jaya Ekadashi Marathi Message (File Image)

Happy Jaya Ekadashi 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers

Jaya Ekadashi (File Image)

Happy Jaya Ekadashi 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers

Jaya Ekadashi Marathi Message (File Image)

Happy Jaya Ekadashi 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers

Jaya Ekadashi Marathi Message (File Image)

Happy Jaya Ekadashi 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers

Jaya Ekadashi (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)