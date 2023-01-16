Mattu Pongal is being celebrated on January 16 and is a day dedicated to offering prayers to the cattle. The cattle are crucial in agricultural areas, and the celebrations acknowledge their contributions in the bountiful harvest season. People used to play the dangerous game of Jalikattu on this day. Mattu means bull, and this day reveres Nandi bull, who was a beloved of Lord Shiva. It is believed that Nandi has been living on earth to help farmers produce food, which is why the cattle are worshipped. Send these Mattu Pongal 2023 wishes to your loved ones. Netizens are sharing pictures and images to wish everyone during the cattle festival. Check out these tweets to see the greetings, images and HD wallpapers they have shared. When Is Mattu Pongal 2023? Know Date, Jallikattu Festival Rituals and Significance of The Third Day of Tamilian Harvest Festival.

Happy Kanuma!

Mattu Pongal 2023 Greetings

Kanuma Morning

Happy Morning & Happy Kanuma...🐮🐂🐄 pic.twitter.com/3Ad0f4HZqw — Sesha Kumar KVS (@SeshaKumarKVS) January 16, 2023

Warm Wishes on Mattu Pongal

Wish you Happy kanuma to you all 💐 మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులందరికి కనుమ శుభాకాంక్షలు 🌾🌾🌾🪁🪁🪁🪁💐#HappyKanuma #pradeepMachiraju dear be Happy keep smiling dear 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/YzT5kpI2bv — Nageswari (@imnageswari55) January 16, 2023

Happy Kanuma Greetings

#Kanuma, the festival of cattle. The 3rd day of the Sankranti. Surya, Mahabali (the king who sacrificed everything to Vamana incarnation of Vishnu) & Godadevi are also worshipped during this Kanuma. Kanuma is the day when Krishna lifted the Govardhan Parvat. pic.twitter.com/Uc867ZpAdX — Aparna 🇮🇳 (@apparrnnaa) January 16, 2023

