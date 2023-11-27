Kartik Purnima is considered to be one of the most auspicious and significant days in the Hindu calendar. The festival is observed from the Ekadashi tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha to the Kartik Purnima tithi, spanning five days and culminating on the full moon night of Kartik. This celebration aligns with Kartik Purnima. This day marks the celebration of Lord Shiva's triumph over the demon Tripurasura. For this reason, Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima are other names for Utsav. We bring you wishes, greetings, messages, images and wallpapers that you can share with your loved ones on this auspicious occasion to celebrate Happy Kartik Purnima 2023. Kartik Purnima (Tripurari Purnima) 2023 Date in India: Know Customs, Tithi, Puja Vidhi, and Significance of Kartika Month's Full Moon Day.

Happy Kartik Purnima 2023: Wishes

Happy Kartik Purnima 2023 Wishes (Photo Credit- File Image)

Happy Kartik Purnima 2023: Images

Happy Kartik Purnima 2023 Images (Photo Credit- File Image)

Happy Kartik Purnima 2023: Greetings

Happy Kartik Purnima 2023 Greetings (Photo Credit- File Image)

