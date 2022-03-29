Navratri is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. The nine-night Hindu festival is observed four times a year, with Sharad Navratri and Chaitra Navratri being the most significant ones. This year, Chaitra Navratri 2022 will be celebrated from April 2 to April 11. People perform Ghatasthapana Puja at shubh muhurat following the right puja vidhi to invocate Maa Durga to their household. They also greet each other with beautiful messages and greetings. LatestLY brings you a bunch of Happy Navratri 2022 greetings, Chaitra Navratri images, Maa Durga HD wallpapers, Chaitra Navratri SMS, Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 GIF messages, WhatsApp status video, and more to share with your family and friends.

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Blessed and Prosperous Chaitra Navratri 2022. Today I Wish Goddess Shakti To Take Away All Your Sorrows, Problems and Troubles.

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Experience the Mystical Beauty of Maa Durga and Feel Her Divine Presence. Have a Blessed Chaitra Navratri 2022

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Shakti Ka Vaas Ho, Sankton Ka Naash Ho, Har Ghar Mei Sukh-Shaanti Ka Vaas Ho, Jai Mata Di! Happy Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aap Sabhi Ko Chaitra Navratri 2022 Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein. Jai Mata Di.

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Cherish New Beginnings With the Arrival of Maa Durga at Home. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022 to You and Your Family!

