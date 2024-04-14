Happy Poila Baisakh 2024 Wishes and Subho Noboborsho in Bengali Images: Poila Baisakh, also known as Pohela Baisakh, is the Bengali New Year or Subho Noboborsho. It's a grand festival celebrated by Bengali people all over the world. Every year, it falls on either April 14 or 15. This year, Poila Baisakh 2024 (Subho Noboborsho 1431) will be celebrated on April 15. On this day, Bengali communities in India, Bangladesh, and everywhere else come together with friends and family to celebrate in a joyful way. People clean and decorate their homes, wear new clothes, visit temples for blessings to begin the new year on a positive note, design beautiful rangolis or alponas, and cook delicious sweet and savoury dishes. It's also the start of the financial year for Bengali businesses. Bengalis greet each other by saying ‘Shubho Nobo Borsho,’ which translates to Happy New Year. To join in the celebration, you can send Poila Baisakh 2024 wishes, messages, images, greeting wallpapers, and quotes to your loved ones. Pohela Boishakh Food Items: Payesh to Cholar Dal; 5 Traditional Bengali Recipes To Make Your Noboborsho Special.

