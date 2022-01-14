Pongal, or Thai Pongal, is a multi-day harvest festival of South India, particularly in the Tamil community. It is celebrated on 14th January of every year. On Pongal, people worship and pay homage to the Sun God and Lord Indra for assisting farmers to achieve higher yields and for showering the fields with sufficient water. It is an occasion for decorating rice-powder-based kolam and Muggulu artworks, and offering prayers in the home, and temples. To celebrate the auspicious festival of harvesting send these beautiful quotes and wishes to your loved ones that will add more sweetness to the fun of Pongal 2022. Pongal 2022 Rangoli Designs: Easy Sankranthi Muggulu Designs and Beautiful Kolam Patterns to Adorn Your House (Watch Videos).

Pongal 2022 Greetings

Pongal Greetings (Photo Credits : File Image )

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate This Day With a Heart Filled With Cheer and Fervour, Sending My Warmest Greetings to You and to Your Family and Loved Ones This Pongal. Pongalo Pongal!

Pongal 2022 Wishes

Pongal Wishes (Photo Credits : File Image)

Pongal Image Reads: May the God of Sun Bless You for a Great Harvest in Next Year Have a Happy and Abundant Pongal Festival!

Happy Pongal 2022 Greetings

Happy Pongal 2022 Images (Photo Credits : File Image)

Pongal WhatsApp Text Reads: Happy Pongal 2022!

Pongal HD Image For 2022

Pongal Wish Images (Photo Credits : File Image)

WhatsApp Pongal Text Reads: When You Read This Pongal Message, I Am Sure This Message Will Radiate My Love and Care for You. My Heart Felt Pongal Wishes!

Pongal 2022 Beautiful Quotes For Social Media

Pongal HD Images (Photo Credits : File Image)

Pongal 2022 Social Media Status Reads: Let’s Celebrate! For the Festival of Pongal Is Here, To Bring You Happiness and Cheer the Festival of Bountiful Harvest Good Luck, Prosperity and Abundance It Harnesses. Pongalo Pongal!

