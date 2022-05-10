Thrissur Pooram is an annual festival that is celebrated in Kerala at the Vadakkunnathan Temple. The resplendent observance begins with the flag hoisting ceremony and comprises Elephants decorated in golden headdresses, bells, ornaments, and parasols. The Thrissur Pooram is considered to be the Mother of all Poorams and will be held on Tuesday, 10th May. To commemorate the festival we have brought to you Thrissur Pooram 2022 Greetings, HD Wallpaper, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Wishes, short SMS and festive quotes below. Thrissur Pooram 2022 Date: Know Traditions, Significance and Celebrations Related to Kerala’s Largest Temple Festival.

Thrissur Pooram 2022 Wallpapers

Thrissur Pooram 2022 Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Image Reads: Fortunare Is The One Who Has Learned To Admire, but Not to Envy. Good Wishes for a Joyous Thrissur Pooram. May Your Life Be Filled With Peace and Prosperity.

Thrissur Pooram 2022 Wishes

Thrissur Pooram 2022 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Thrissur Pooram Be As Bright as Ever. May This Festival Bring Joy, Health and Wealth to You.

Thrissur Pooram 2022 Messages

Thrissur Pooram 2022 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Picture Reads: This Thrissur Pooram, May the Almighty Bring In You the Brightest and Choicest Happiness and Love You Have Ever Wished For.

Thrissur Pooram Quotes

Thrissur Pooram (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Telegram Photo Reads:Thrissur Pooram 2022

Thrissur Pooram SMS

Thrissur Pooram 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Image Reads: Thrissur Pooram 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)