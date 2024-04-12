Vishu, the vibrant Kerala New Year, bursts with joy and celebration for Malayalis worldwide. This year, Vishu 2024, or the Kerala or Malayali New Year 2024, falls on Sunday, April 14, 2024, making it an ideal time to welcome fresh beginnings with cherished loved ones. Vishu is a time to worship Lord Krishna, believed to bring good luck and prosperity. Homes are adorned with breathtaking flower patterns called ‘pookkalam,’ and families gather to savour a delicious traditional feast called ‘Vishu Sadhya’. Share the spirit of Vishu 2024 by sending Vishu Ashamsakal pictures, Vishu 2024 heartfelt messages, and warm wishes for a prosperous year ahead. To celebrate, wish your loved ones ‘Happy Vishu’ or the traditional Malayalam greeting, ‘Vishu Ashamsakal!’Vishu 2024 Date, Rituals and Vishu Kani Significance: Know All About the Celebrations Related to the Malayalam New Year.

