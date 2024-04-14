The Malayali, or Kerala New Year, also called Vishu, is a major festival celebrated by Malayalis in Kerala around the world. This year, Vishu 2024 will be celebrated on April 14, which falls on a Sunday. The first month of Medam in the Malayalam solar calendar is called Vishu. People celebrate it with a lot of excitement and happiness. On Vishu, people pray for the well-being of their loved ones and hope for a healthy and prosperous year ahead. They also worship Lord Krishna, affectionately known as Unni Krishnan, who is believed to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. Part of the celebration includes making beautiful kolams (rangolis) at the entrance of homes using rice and flour, and wearing new clothes. Malayalis everywhere prepare for the New Year by decorating their houses with lovely pookalam patterns and cooking up a storm for the traditional Vishu Sadya feast, which the whole family enjoys together. As you celebrate this happy occasion, don't forget to share your warm wishes with your family and friends. Send these Vishu 2024 images, wallpapers, greetings, wishes, quotes, and messages to loved ones via Facebook and WhatsApp. Vishu 2024 Food: From Vishu Kanji to Thoran to Unniyappam, Best Foods To Celebrate the Malayalam New Year.

