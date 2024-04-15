Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended greetings to all state residents on the occasion of Himachal Pradesh Day 2024 on Monday, April 15. “Heartiest greetings of Himachal Day to all the residents of the state. We are determined to make Himachal the most prosperous state, we have dedicated all your efforts towards this goal”, he stated while talking to the media. To remember the day the state was officially recognised as an Indian province shortly after gaining independence, Himachal Day is observed on April 15. In Himachal Pradesh, the day is observed as a state holiday. On this day, people enjoy the food, customs, arts, and crafts of the hill state. Himachal Pradesh Day 2023: Netizens Share Greetings, Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Mark the Formation Day of the State.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Extends Greetings on Himachal Pradesh Day 2024

