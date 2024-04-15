On April 15 of every year, Himachal Pradesh Day is observed to remember the day the state was officially recognised as an Indian province shortly after gaining independence. On this day, people enjoy the food, customs, arts, and crafts of the hill state, and the holiday is observed across the province. Himachal Pradesh is home to many of India's most well-known tourist spots, including Dharamshala, Kasauli, Kullu, Manali, and Spiti. On the occasion of Himachal Diwas 2024, social media is abuzz with greetings, wishes, quotes, and messages from the netizens. Himachal Pradesh Day 2024: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Extends Greetings to Residents of Hill State on Himachal Diwas (Watch Video).

Himachal Pradesh Day 2024 Greetings 

Happy Himachal Day!

Himachal Diwas 2024

Best Wishes on Formation Day of Hill State

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)