On April 15 of every year, Himachal Pradesh Day is observed to remember the day the state was officially recognised as an Indian province shortly after gaining independence. On this day, people enjoy the food, customs, arts, and crafts of the hill state, and the holiday is observed across the province. Himachal Pradesh is home to many of India's most well-known tourist spots, including Dharamshala, Kasauli, Kullu, Manali, and Spiti. On the occasion of Himachal Diwas 2024, social media is abuzz with greetings, wishes, quotes, and messages from the netizens. Himachal Pradesh Day 2024: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Extends Greetings to Residents of Hill State on Himachal Diwas (Watch Video).

Himachal Pradesh Day 2024 Greetings

Happy Himachal Day!

#HimachalDay 15th April1948 ,Himachal Pradesh was created as a province of India. Sanskrit Scholar Acharya Diwakar Dutt Sharma , the man behind christening this state as HIMACHAL . pic.twitter.com/oEAVQX2cC9 — T-Bag (@kuchnahinaata) April 14, 2024

Himachal Diwas 2024

Hearty congratulations and many best wishes to all the people of Himachal on the occasion of Himachal Day! Let's celebrate the beauty, culture, and spirit of our beloved state.#HimachalDivas #HimachalDay pic.twitter.com/2a2GjLFJnV — Anirudh Singh (@anirudhsinghMLA) April 15, 2024

Happy Himachal Day to all the proud residents of Himachal Pradesh! May the beauty and spirit of the mountains continue to inspire us all. #HimachalDay pic.twitter.com/BzOOJUCbNl — Aastha Sharma✨ (@AasthaAngirash) April 15, 2024

Best Wishes on Formation Day of Hill State

