The Indian state of Punjab celebrates Hola Mohalla, a day after the Hindu spring festival Holi, which is on the second day of the lunar month of Chett. This year's Hola celebration will commence on Friday 18 March and will end on Sunday, 20 March. The festival is observed as a three-day event wherein Nihang Sikhs showcase their bravery by displaying martial arts, sword fighting and the fest ends with a military-style procession near Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib. Guru Gobind Singh held this event at Anandpur Sahib for the first time. You can even watch the Hola Mohalla celebration Live from Punjab on Youtube. Hola Mohalla 2022: Date, Traditions, History and Significance of Celebrating Sikh Festival Started by Guru Gobind Singh.

Hola Mohalla 2022 Live Streaming From Punjab

