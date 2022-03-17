Chhoti Holi is here and we can't help but get excited about it! The Chhoti Holi is also known by the name Holika Dahan across India when people lit bonfires in the evening and pray for the well-being of their families. On the eve of Chhoti Holi, typically at or after sunset, the pyre is lit by people, signifying Holika Dahan. Holika Dahan 2022 falls on March 17th. Holika Dahan Muhurat is 9:06 pm to 10:16 pm. To observe the Chhoti Holi we have brought to you special greetings, messages, HD Images, SMS, Holi Hai slogans, sayings, and texts for Whatsapp. Holi 2022 Last-Minute Beauty Hacks: Here Are 3 Important And Quick Tips To Protect Your Hair, Skin And Nails From Toxic Holi Colours.

Holika Dahan 2022 SMS

Happy Holika Dahan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May all the 365 Days of the Year Be As Merry And As Colourful As the Day of Holi. Happy Holika Dahan 2022.

Happy Holika Dahan 2022 Messages

Chhoti Holi 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Let This Festival Burn All Negativity and Bring Positivity And Good Fortune in Your Life. Happy Chhoti Holi 2022.

Holika Dahan 2022 Quotes

Happy Holika Dahan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holika Dahan 2022. May God Keep You Always Healthy, Contented, Happy and Give You All the Success in Life.

Holika Dahan HD Wallpapers

Happy Holika Dahan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Holi Comes a Lot of Joy and Happiness. Happy Holika Dahan 2022.

Holika Dahan Texts

Chhoti Holi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Reads: This Holika Dahan, May All Your Sorrows, Problems And Pain Cease to Exist. Happy Chhoti Holi 2022.

Holika Dahan 2022: Date, Muhurat, Significance Of Choti Holi Celebrated A Day Before Rangwali Holi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)