Human Rights Day 2022 will be celebrated on December 10, Saturday. This day is observed every year to inspire people to speak up and take action to end discrimination in all forms. It also raises awareness about what human rights are and tells people to ensure that they respect other people’s human rights and help out all those whose rights are being violated in any way. December 10 was chosen to honour the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption and proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on December 10, 1948. This day is part of Universal Human Rights Month and on Human Rights Day 2022, share these quotes and sayings with everyone you know as WhatsApp messages, wishes, greetings, images and HD wallpapers. Human Rights Day 2022 Date and Theme: Know All About History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About Universal Human Rights.

Human Rights Day 2022 Quotes and Sayings

Human Rights Day 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Quote Reads: To Deny People Their Human Rights Is To Challenge Their Very Humanity. – Nelson Mandela

Human Rights Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Quote Reads: A Right Delayed Is a Right Denied. – Martin Luther King Jr.

Human Rights Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Quote Reads: My Silence Has Not Protected Me. Your Silence Will Not Protect You. – Audre Lorde

Human Rights Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: Let Us Remember: One Book, One Pen, One Child, and One Teacher Can Change the World. – Malala Yousafzai

Human Rights Day 2022 Images (File Image)

Quote Reads: No Human Being Should Be Maltreated Under Any Circumstances. We Are All Wonderful Creations of God. May We Affectionately Love One Another. ― Lailah Gifty Akita

