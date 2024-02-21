International Mother Language Day is an annual celebration observed around the world on February 21. This year, we celebrate International Mother Language Day 2024 once again on February 21. International Mother Language Day highlights the importance of languages in promoting cultural diversity, enabling intercultural communication, and keeping our cultural heritage intact. Recognised by UNESCO in 1999, this day celebrates the richness of languages and encourages multilingualism worldwide. As per UNESCO, the initiative was started by Bangladesh. This day serves as a global platform to raise awareness of linguistic diversity and work to preserve it. As we observe International Mother Language Day, let's celebrate the beauty of language through heartfelt messages, quotes, and greetings. Together, let's honour our mother tongues and promote the diversity that enriches our world. Share these International Mother Language Day 2024 wallpapers, images, quotes, wishes, greetings, and messages with your loved ones. International Mother Language Day 2024 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Know About the Day That Raises Awareness of Linguistic and Cultural Diversity and Promotes Multilingualism.

