Whether it's to calm your nerves, do your stretches or to indulge in refreshing positions that help increase your agility and flexibility, the health benefits of yoga are countless! These quotes will hopefully get you all fired up to get started on yoga and have a blast on International Yoga Day 2021. We certainly hope so!

Quote by B.K.S. Iyengar (File Image)

“Yoga Is a Light, Which Once Lit Will Never Dim. The Better Your Practice, the Brighter Your Flame.” — B.K.S. Iyengar

Quote by Jason Crandell (File Image)

“The Nature of Yoga Is To Shine the Light of Awareness Into the Darkest Corners of the Body.” — Jason Crandell

Quote by Richard Freeman (File Image)

“Yoga Begins With Listening. When We Listen, We Are Giving Space to What Is.” — Richard Freeman

Quote by Kino MacGregor (File Image)

“Change Only Happens in the Present Moment. The Past Is Already Done. The Future Is Just Energy and Intention.” — Kino MacGregor

File Image

“Yoga Is a Mirror To Look at Ourselves From Within”

File Image

“The Yoga Pose You Avoid the Most You Need the Most.”

Quote by Craig Hamilton (File Image)

“True Meditation Is About Being Fully Present With Everything That Is Including Discomfort and Challenges. It Is Not an Escape From Life.” ― Craig Hamilton

Quote from the Bhagavad Gita (File Image)

“Yoga Is the Journey of the Self, Through the Self, to the Self.” ― the Bhagavad Gita

Quote by Ganga White (File Image)

“In Truth Yoga Doesn’t Take Time – It Gives Time.” ― Ganga White

International Day of Yoga Themes For Seven Editions Including Yoga Day 2021

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers for Yoga Day?

You can download special WhatsApp Stickers for International Day of Yoga 2021 from the Play Store available online. HERE is the download link. Be a Part of International Yoga Day To Draw More and More People Towards Practising Yoga!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)