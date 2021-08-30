It is time to get ISKCON Vrindavan Digital Aarti, Live Darshan and Live Stream for Krishna Janmashtami 2021 details! One of the most famous ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) temples in the world, Sri Krishna-Balaram Mandir or ISKCON Vrindavan has begun with the Krishna Janmashtami 2021 festivities. It is located in the city of Vrindavan, a place where Lord Krishna is believed to have spent most of his childhood days. Apart from Vrindavan, Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna also organises Janmashtami celebrations at a large scale. Janmashtami 2021 Live Streaming Online From Dwarka and Mathura With TV Telecast Time: Here's How You Can Watch The Birth Celebrations of Laddu Gopal From Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex on DD Channel.

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on August 30 and 31. However, keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, temples across India have arranged for special virtual celebrations. You can catch ISKCON Vrindavan digital aarti, live stream and live darshan of Hindu deities on their official website as well as their YouTube channel.

Watch ISKCON Vrindavan Live Darshan

