Sri Krishna Balaram Mandir, also called ISKCON Vrindavan, is the first temple that was built by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness in India. It is dedicate to the deity brothers Lord Krishna and Lord Balarama and celebrates the sibling love of the Hindu gods. Known for its distinct beauty and cleanliness, ISKCON is one of the most beautiful Krishna temples of Vrindavan. The festive occassion of Janmashtami is celebrated with joy and mirth in this prominent Krishna temple. Celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday by watching the live darshan from Sri Krishna Balaram Mandir and enjoying the virtual celebration on Janmashtami 2022 that will be marked on August 18, Thursday and August 19, Friday. Click here to get ISKCON Vrindavan live streaming details for Janmashtami 2022 or visit their official website for further details.

Live Streaming of Janmashtami 2022 Celebrations from Mathura & Vrindavan

ISKCON Vrindavan Invitation Card for Janmashtami 2022:

