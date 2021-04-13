On April 13, 1919, under the orders of the then-acting Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer, the British troops opened fire on the peaceful public gathering in Amritsar's Jallianwala Bagh killing scores of unarmed men, women and children who had assembled to celebrate the occasion of Baisakhi. Even after 100 years of the dreadful and tragic massacre, the memories of British atrocities leave everyone tear-eyed. As we mark the anniversary of Jallainwala Bagh Massacre on Tuesday, several politicians pay their tributes.

Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism and sacrifice gives strength to every Indian. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

जलियांवाला बाग हत्याकांड के स्मृति दिवस पर शहीदों के अमर बलिदान को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। ਜਲ੍ਹਿਆਂਵਾਲਾ ਬਾਗ ਕਤਲੇਆਮ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦਾਂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਹਾਦਤ ਨੂੰ ਨਿਮਰ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 13, 2021

अंग्रेजी हुकूमत से माँ भारती की स्वतंत्रता के लिए जलियांवाला बाग़ नरसंहार में अपने प्राणों का उत्सर्ग करने वाले अमर शहीदों को शत्-शत् नमन। राष्ट्र के प्रति आपका सर्वोच्च बलिदान हमें सदैव मातृभूमि की सेवा करने के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 13, 2021

जलियांवाला बाग नरसंहार में शहीद हुए अमर बलिदानियों की वीरता व अदम्य साहस को कोटि-कोटि नमन। माँ भारती को गुलामी की बेड़ियों से मुक्त कराने के लिए आपके सर्वोच्च बलिदान को यह कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र कभी भुला नहीं पाएगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 13, 2021

