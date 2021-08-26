While some dress up their kids as Lord Krishna, little girls are seen donning up as Radha, the one true love of Lord Krishna. This Krishna Janmashtami 2021, celebrated on August 30 (Monday), as the nation gets ready to celebrate Gokulashtami, try out these cute Radha attires this Krishna Janmashtami. Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Kanha Dress for Boys: Easy Ways to Dress Baby Boy as Lord Krishna on Gokulashtami Festival.

Cute Radha Costumes and Lehenga Choli for Little Girls

Cute Radha Looks To Try On This Krishna Janmashtami

Try This Radha Look This Krishna Janmashtami

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)