Krishna Janmashtami 2022 will be celebrated on August 18 and 19. The two-day festivities celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, who was known for his cute antics and his obvious love for Makhan or curd. The festivities begin with Krishna Janmashtami puja on one evening and conclude with the grand commemoration of the Dahi Handi on the next day. Ashtami Tithi will begin at 9.20 pm on August 18, 2022, and will go on till 10.59 pm on Aug 19, 2022. Janmashtami 2022 Wishes and Lord Krishna Images: Celebrate Gokulashtami by Sending Messages, Krishna Jayanti Quotes, Wallpapers & SMS to Family and Friends.

Everything to Know About Krishna Janmashtami 2022

