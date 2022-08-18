Shri Bankey Bihari temple is a famous Krishna temple in Vrindavan of Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh. The prominent temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha who appear in the combined form, called 'Bankey Bihari'. It is the epitome of the love and devotion of Swami Haridasji who worshipped Radha Krishna's united form in Vrindavan. It is well-known for its unique darshan that is stopped at intervals as it is believed that if the viewer stares the dazzling projection of the deity, he/she might lose consciousness. Janmashtami is celebrated with full joy and fervour at Bankey Bihari temple. So, become a part of the grand celebration on August 18 and 19 by getting online streaming details of the famous Krishna temple to enjoy the festivities while seated at home! Click here to get Janmashtami 2022 Live Darshan from Shri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan or visit their official website for more details.

Janmashtami 2022 Live Streaming From Mathura and Vrindavan

Watch Janmashtami Celebration Video from Shri Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)