Shri Dwarkadheesh Mandir is known for its special celebrations during Janmashtami. The Krishna Janmotsav at one of the oldest and largest Hindu temples of Mathura includes the rituals of offering milk, flowers and Tulsi leaves to Lord Dwarakanath (a form of Krishna), decked up in colourful clothes and traditional ornaments. The temple offers live darshan of the Dwarkadhish and provides facilities of virtual celebration of Gokulashtami. As you celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2022 on August 18 and 19, get live streaming details of the Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura. Click here to know more about Janmashtami 2022 virtual celebration.

Janmashtami 2022 Live Darshan and Online Streaming from Mathura & Vrindavan

Krishna Janmotsav at Dwarkadhish Temple, Mathura

