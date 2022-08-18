Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18 and August 19 with full pomp and show in Mathura. Lord Krishna's birth place was built into Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple which is constructed around the birth cell where Bal Gopal was born to Devaki and Vasudeva. It is considered one of the most sacred temples in India for its historic significance and beautiful architecture. The festive celebration of Janmashtami remains the centre of attraction when thousands of devotees visit the famous Krishna temple. If you want to watch the live darshan of Krishna Janmasthan Temple, you've ended up at the right place. Get Janmashtami 2022 live darshan and online streaming details from Mathura’s Krishna Janmasthan Temple below.

Janmashtami 2022 Live Darshan From Mathura & Vrindavan

