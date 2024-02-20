Jaya Ekadashi is often referred to as the ‘gateway to salvation.’ It holds great significance for devotees seeking liberation from the cycle of birth and death. This year, Jaya Ekadashi Fast 2024 will be observed on February 20. Legend has it that observing a fast on this auspicious day and worshipping Lord Vishnu can lead to deliverance from the world of Pishachas, symbolising freedom from unfulfilled desires and the cycle of reincarnation. On this sacred occasion, devotees prepare special Bhog offerings for the deities and offer prayers to Mata Ekadashi alongside Lord Vishnu. It is believed that devotees who fast receive blessings from the divine trinity of Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. If you or your loved ones are observing this divine day, share these heartfelt messages to spread joy and blessings. Check out our list of Jaya Ekadashi 2024 wishes, messages, images, greetings, quotes, and wallpapers to share with your loved ones. When Is Jaya Ekadashi 2024? Know Date, Bhishma Ekadashi Tithi, Parana Time, Vrat Katha and Significance of the Auspicious Hindu Fasting Festival.

Jaya Ekadashi 2024 Wishes in Marathi

Jaya Ekadashi Marathi Message (File Image)

Jaya Ekadashi 2024 Wishes in Marathi

Jaya Ekadashi Marathi Message (File Image)

Jaya Ekadashi 2024 Wishes in Marathi

Jaya Ekadashi Marathi Message (File Image)

Jaya Ekadashi 2024 Wishes in Marathi

Jaya Ekadashi Marathi Message (File Image)

Jaya Ekadashi 2024 Wishes in Marathi

Jaya Ekadashi Marathi Message (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)