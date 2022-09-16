Jivitputrika Vrat is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin. Considered to be one of the difficult fasts that is observed by women in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for the long life of their children. If you're confused about the Jivitputrika Vrat date, you've ended up at the right place. Jitiya Nahay Khay 2022 will be done on September 16, Friday. According to Drik Panchang, Ashtami Tithi for Jiutiya begins at 04:44 pm on September 17, 2022 and it ends at 07:02 pm on Sep 18, 2022. Meanwhile, women can do the Jitiya Paran after 06:10 am on September 19, 2022. Know all about the Jitiya Nahay Khay 2022 date, Jivitputrika Vrat and Paran time below. Jitiya Nahay Khay 2022 Wishes & Happy Jivitputrika Vrat Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers, Wishes and SMS To Celebrate the Festival on Krishna Paksha Ashtami

Is Jitiya on 17th or 18th? Know About Jitiya Nahay Khay 2022 Date, Jivitputrika Vrat and Paran Time

