Pongal, the four-day harvest festival, is widely celebrated in Tamil Nadu and a few parts of Kerala with grand pomp and enthusiasm. People decorate cattle, paint houses, and carry out pious processions. The multi-day harvest is about letting the past go and welcoming new things. It marks the beginning of Uttarayan, the sun’s northward journey for the next six months. The first day of the festival is Bhogi Pandigai on 14 January, then comes Thai Pongal or Surya Pongal on 15th, followed by Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal on 16th and 17th January, respectively. Share these Kaanum Pongal 2023 wishes, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers with everyone you know. When Is Bhogi 2023? Know Celebratory Rituals, Timing, Significance and More About the First Day of the 4-Day Pongal Festival.

Kaanum Pongal 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Kaanum Pongal 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Kaanum Pongal, I Am Sending You My Love and Lots of Wishes To Have Success, Prosperity and Happiness in Your Life. Happy Kaanum Pongal to You.

Kaanum Pongal 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Warm Greetings and Lots of Good Luck on the Occasion of Kaanum Pongal. May You Get Showered With the Best of the Blessings of the Almighty.

Kaanum Pongal 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Get Ready To Celebrate the Festival of Harvest, I Wish That This Year Is Full of Celebrations and Glory for You and Your Loved Ones. Happy Kaanum Pongal to You.

Kaanum Pongal 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sweetness of Celebrations of Kaanum Pongal Always Be There To Fulfil Your Life With Happiness That Lasts Forever. Wishing a Very Happy Pongal to You.

Kaanum Pongal 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Delicious Taste of Kaanum Pongal Food Make This Pongal an Extra Special One for You. Wishing You a Pongal Full of Feasts and Celebrations.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)