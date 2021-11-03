Kali Chaudas or Bhoot Chaturdashi (Bhut Chaturdashi) will be celebrated on November 3, 2021 (Wednesday). One must not confuse it with Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali, as Kali Chaudas usually falls a day before them. It is mostly observed in the western Indian state of Gujarat. Kali Chaudas is dedicated to worshipping Kali Mata, and people do celebrate it by following various rituals. Many also draw unique Kali Chaudas rangoli designs, which feature divine mother Kali with her tongue out. We present to you many rangoli designs for Kali Chaudas 2021, which are new and easy to make. Wishing you all a very Happy Chali Chaudas 2021. Choti Diwali 2021 Wishes & Naraka Chaturdashi Greetings: Wish Happy Choti Diwali to Family and Friends by Sending Beautiful GIFs, Messages, Quotes and SMS.

Kali Chaudas Rangoli Designs to Celebrate The Day

Rangoli Designs For Kali Chaudas 2021

Kali Chaudas Special Rangoli Designs

