Kali Puja 2023 is being celebrated on Sunday, November 12 with a lot of pomp to celebrate the victory of good over evil in West Bengal. Kali Puja 2023 is celebrated on the new moon day of the Hindu calendar months of Kartika or Ashwayuja. You can make Kali Puja 2023 extra special for your near and dear ones by exchanging wishes on social media. Check out list of best wishes, greetings, images, wallpapers, quotes, and WhatsApp status to share with your loved ones on the occasion of Kali Puja 2023. Kali Puja 2023 Date, Significance & Celebrations: When Is Shyama Puja? Everything To Know About the Worship of Goddess Kali, the Fierce and Powerful Form of Maa Durga.

Kali Puja 2023 Greetings

Happy Kali Puja Wishes (File Image)

Kali Puja Greetings (File Image)

Happy Kali Puja Wishes (File Image)

Kali Puja Images & HD Wallpapers (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)