West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee actively participated in Kali Puja prayers at her residence in Kolkata, as seen in a 10-minute video shared on her Facebook page. The footage captures Mamata Banerjee engaging in the Kali Puja rituals during the Diwali celebrations. The CM's involvement in the religious ceremony was showcased on social media, offering a glimpse into the festivities at her Kolkata residence. Diwali 2023 Celebration: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Deepawali With Forest Dwellers in Gorakhpur, Visits Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya (See Pics).

CM Mamata Banerjee Takes Part in Kali Puja

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee participates in Kali Puja prayers at her residence in Kolkata.



(Video Source: CM Mamata Banerjee's Facebook page) pic.twitter.com/8dv1HVFtng— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)