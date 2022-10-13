Happy Karwa Chauth 2022! This significant fasting day is observed mostly by married women who pray for the long life of their husbands by observing this strict day-long fast. This fast is also observed by unmarried women who seek a suitable groom and pray to Goddess Parvati and the moon on this day. As married women rise before dawn and consume Sargi before commencing the fast and performing the rituals, they wait eagerly for the moon to rise. After the moon has risen and answered all our prayers to commemorate the fast, express your excitement by sharing Karwa Chauth 2022 wishes and moonrise images as greetings, quotes, and Karva Chauth WhatsApp messages of Chand Darshan with everyone who was observing this fast. Karwa Chauth 2022 Food To Eat After Fast: From Malai Kofta to Rice Kheer, Here Are 5 Home-Made Recipes To Enjoy at Dinner After a Long Day of Nirjala Fast (Watch Videos).

Karwa Chauth 2022 Moonrise Images and Chand Darshan Messages

Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Celebrate This Auspicious Occasion of Karwa Chauth With Happiness and Joy! May Goddess Parvati Showers Her Blessings Upon You and Your Family!

Karwa Chauth 2022 Messages for Daughter-in-law (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Festive Occasion of Karva Chauth, I Wish That Your Fast and Love Bring Happiness and Understanding to Your Married Life and Fill It With New Hopes and Smiles. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Greetings From Husband for Karwa Chauth 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Truly Fortunate To Have a Wife Like You Who Has Been My Biggest Strength Through the Challenges of Life. Happy Karwa Chauth to You, My Love.

First Time Karwa Chauth 2022 WhatsApp Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Marriage Always Be Blessed With The Hues of Compatibility, Joy and Smiles. Warm Wishes on Your First Karwa Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Greetings and Moonrise Images To Send Post Chandra Darshan on Festival Day

