Happy Krishna Janmashtami! The celebrations for Gokulashtami have begun on August 18, Thursday, and devotees will look forward to observing the joyous festivities for Nandotsav or Dahi Handi 2022 on August 19, Friday. While the whole country is decorated in festive colours, Mathura and Vrindavan celebrate Krishna Jayanti with grandeur. If you want to be a part of these grand celebrations, get the live darshan and online streaming details of Janmashtami festivities from Mathura and Vrindavan. Devotees can watch the Live telecast of Krishna Janmashtami celebration from 11:25 pm on August 19, 2022, on DDNational. They can also watch it online by visiting Doordarshan YouTube channel. Scroll down to get Janmashtami 2022 live streaming details from Braj region in India. Janmashtami 2022 Live Streaming Online From Mathura & Vrindavan: Watch Live Darshan From Bankey Bihari Mandir, Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex, ISKCON and Dwarkadhish Temple on Gokulashtami

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Live Streaming From Mathura & Vrindavan

